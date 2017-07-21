At last, meet the real X Factor Joe on stage

Have your say

He’s been to Blackpool as Tommy in The Who’s epic rock opera.

He’s toured with Joseph And The Amazing technicolor dreamcoat on the resort stage too.

But for the first time Joe McElderry is heading to the seaside as himself.

The pint-sized former X-Factor ace is hitting the road with a new album to promote, packed with singalong, feelgood hits.

“That’s the idea,” said Joe.

“When we worked on the album we wanted to do songs everyone knew, that everyone’s going to sing along to.

“I can’t wait to come to Blackpool and stand on that stage and have the audience join in.”

“Being up there with a live band, there’s nothing better.

“It’s an amazing venue, it’s huge, it’s iconic.”

Joe will be joined on the Opera House stage by special guests, X-Factor’s Lloyd Daniels and Any Dream Will Do runners up Keith Jack and Ben James-Ellis, again a step into the unknown.

“We’re going to just try and make it a really enjoyable evening, the whole show is very relaxed, with these guys the audience are in for a real treat.”

Since winning the sixth series of the X-Factor in 2009, Joe has made his mark as both a recording artist and star of musical theatre.

Joe McElderry is at the Opera House on Friday, July 28. Tickets at £22.50 visit wintergardensblackpool.co.uk