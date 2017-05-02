Band set to score in Oak return

Blackpool five-piece Shotglass are heading up the coast to Deaduns at The Royal Oak in Fleetwood on Friday.

Formed in 2014 from the ashes of Munkey Score, they perform classic rock covers spanning five decades with hits from the likes of Thin Lizzy, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and The Rolling Stones. The band played their first gig at The Royal Oak in December 2015 and performed twice at the Lord Street venue last year.

The band’s line-up comprises John Scarlett on lead vocals, John Green on drums, Ray Schofield on bass, Chris Dr J Jessop on rhythm guitar and vocals and Mark Ripper Harding on lead guitar and vocals.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Shotglass are a band of experienced musicians dedicated to performing powerful, passionate and rousing performances of rock classics. They made a big impression at their last gig and it promises to be another memorable night for the town’s rock fans.”

“We always enjoy coming back to Deaduns,” bassist Ray said. “We performed in public for the first time there and the lads think of it as their home gig.”

Music from 9.30pm.