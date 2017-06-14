Blue plaque honour for our Alfie

Singing sensation Alfie Boe is to be honoured in his home town with a blue plaque.

The tribute to the world famous tenor will be revealed tomorrow at the Marine Hall as part of BBC Music Day, in front of family, friends and fans of the Fleetwood singer.

Michael Ball, right, will unveil the blue plaque in honour of his musical collaborator Alfie Boe, left

Alfie was born in Blackpool in 1973 and was brought up in Fleetwood - making his first public appearance in a Songs From The Shows night at the Marine Hall.

He will be joined for tomorrow’s celebration by fellow singer and current collaborator Michael Ball, who will unveil the plaque outside the seafront art deco theatre.

The blue plaque has been arranged with BBC Radio Lancashire and the British Plaque Trust to commemorate ‘people or places that have influenced the musical landscape across the country.’

Alfie was selected by listeners to BBC Radio Lancashire, which appealed for nominations for ‘an iconic location or music legend’ in their area.

A blue plaque in honour of Alfie Boe is being revealed at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood

BBC Radio Lancashire’s managing editor John Clayton said: “Alfie Boe’s place in Lancashire’s distinguished music landscape fully deserves this recognition. He’s a local lad who really has made good and it’s an honour to mark the very place where his remarkable journey began.”

Alfie will also perform at the Marine Hall tomorrow morning to an invited audience, being broadcast live on BBC Radio Lancashire with his friends and family sharing their musical memories of Alfie’s career.

From humble beginnings as a mechanic at the famous TVR Bispham factory, Alfie is now internationally renouned for his tenor voice and lead roles in musicals including Les Miserables.

Earlier this year he took to the stage in the English National Opera’s production of Carousel at the London Coliseum alongside popular soprano Katherine Jenkins. Alfie has recently been touring with Michael Ball, promoting their Together album across the country and in America.

The Marine Hall is one of 47 venues to receive a plaque as part of BBC Music Day.

Chairman of the British Plaque Trust Mike Read said: “A blue plaque is a recognised symbol of our national heritage, a visible milestone in our history which serves as a permanent reminder of who we are, where we’ve been and what we’ve achieved.

“The British Plaque Trust commemorates notable people from all walks of life who have made an important contribution to the history of our nation. We are delighted to have worked with the BBC towards Music Day 2017, making it possible to add deserving local music legends to the footprint of British history.”

Tomorrow’s BBC Music Day is a UK-wide annual celebration of music, that aims to unite communities and generations through their love of music.