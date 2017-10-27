Boe and Ball together again in Blackpool

Singing stars Alfie Boe and Michael Ball have set off from Blackpool on a record-breaking mission.

The duo are marking the release of their second album Together Again by racing to five HMV stores across the UK, starting yesterday morning in Blackpool.

Michael Ball signs superfan Nikki Goodchild's T-shirt at HMV in Blackpool as he and Alfie Boe launch their record attempt

After meeting fans - some of whom started queuing at 7am - in the resort’s Bank Hey Street store, they dashed to Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham before taking a helicopter into London.

The album, out yesterday, is a follow up to their release Together last year, which was the UK’s biggest selling release of 2016.

They admitted being ‘ecstatic and slightly nervous’ about the challenge, but were looking forward to meeting fans across the country.

As well as being home ground for Fleetwood-born Alfie, Blackpool holds a place in their hearts as a duo.

Michael said: “There’s nowhere else we could have started the attempt.

“We finished the tour here last year, and found out we were Christmas number one that night - so it’s a special place for us.”

Following the singers’ journey and hoping to join them at every stop off are superfans Nikki Goodchild, from Ascot, and Emma Smith, from London.

“That’s amazing,” Michael said of their dedication. “We’ll have to get them a certificate too.”

At the front of the queue in HMV was Debby Crahan from Thornton. “I love them,” she said. “I’ve never been to something like this before but it’s been a fun experience.”

Lynn Palmer, from Thornton, and Sheila Beniston, from Presall, used to go swimming with one of Alfie’s sisters. “We’re Alfie fans, I only really got to like Michael since they started working together,” Lynn said.

The new album features arrangements of stage and screen classics, including a medley from West Side Story, New York New York and Bring Me Sunshine.

“It’s a stronger album,” Alfie said. “It’s brilliant.”

Michael added: “We learned so much from the first album; about each other, the sounds that work for us, and with that information is was even easier so we sailed through recording it.

“There’s a great choice of songs and the arrangements are extraordinary.”