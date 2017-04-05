Bowie tribute share late singer’s sound and vision

A top David Bowie tribute act will be heroes, just for one night, when they play Thornton Little Theatre.

Spiders on Mars will play a one-off gig at the venue on Saturday, May 27.

The band, led by Paul Alger as the ‘Starman’ himself will perform classic hits and album tracks from the 70s and 80s, including Space Oddity, Ziggy Stardust, Life on Mars, Golden Years and Young Americans

Calum Grant, the band’s bassist said: “We are really looking forward to the show. The opportunity to share our take on Bowie’s classic back catalogue with a new audience is something we thrive on.

“Just as Bowie would have done, we like to present the material in an effective and tailored way that fits the band performing it and the situation, whilst staying faithful to the essence of the composition.

“The David Bowie role for the evening is played by our front-man Paul Alger, a great communicator who puts his heart and soul into every performance using imagery, mime, dance and costume changes to involve the audience and make each night something memorable and unique.

“Most of the favourites will certainly be included along with a few nice surprises hopefully.”

Tickets are £14.50, to book call 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk.