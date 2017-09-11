Classic covers in the bill for band’s only Fleetwood gig this year

A five-piece covers band is set to play its only port gig this weekend.

Saturday night will see The Cheating Hearts take on The Royal Oak on Lord Street in Fleetwood.

The band have gone through several personnel changes since their Market Tavern days but have been held together by founder members Nick Cornall, keyboards and vocals, and Tony Millidge, aka Shugs, on the bass.

They’re joined by new band members are Maria Brothers, guitar and vocals, James Gansler on vocals, guitar and mandolin, and Ray Williams on the drums.

“I think this is the best of all the line-ups I’ve played in since we formed in 1996,” said founder member Nic Cornall of the latest combination.

“Maria’s voice gives the band an extra dimension to the harmonies and the sound is much more interesting and varied now we are back to a five-piece.”

The band still perform their set-list of blue collar music perfected over the years.

Dead’uns at the Royal Oak promoter Dave Mann said: “Saturday’s audience can look forward to hearing classics like Take Me Down Little Suzie, Maggie May, Steve Earle’s Devil’s Right Hand and I Ain’t Ever Satisfied, together with a dash of Chuck Berry and The Band classic, usually last number in the first set, The Weight.”

Admission to the gig is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.