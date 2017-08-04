Classic tunes from iconic Madchester music scene

Have your say

Back in the heyday of the house and dance scene, Blackpool was one of the places to be.

But last night, generations of clubbers, past, present and future, took that vibe a few miles south to a party on a packed Lytham Green.

Lytham Green as Hacienda Classical took over the arena

The super sounds of Hacienda Classical took many back to those heady late nights - or should that be early mornings?

It was definitely a case of when two worlds collides, as leafy Lytham absolutely rocked, warmed up by 808 State.

Hacienda Classical draws together two extremes of Manchester’s incredible musical heritage - the FAC 51 beats and city orchestra Manchester Camerata - with the clubland classic anthems rewritten for classical instruments.

Instead of ballgowns and bow ties, the Camerata’s members were in leather jackets and T-shirts.

Presiding over the beats were Hacienda’s leading men Graeme Park and Mike Pickering on the decks - Graeme even taking a moment in the limelight to lend his vocals to New Order’s Blue Monday.

Celebrity anti-fracking protester - and legend of the Madchester scene - Bez took to the stage, showing off his famous dance moves, and even taking over the conductor’s baton for one of the weirdest moments you’re likely to ever see on a stage.

In a seemingly surprisingly political statement, the Happy Mondays star was proudly showing his anti-fracking colours in a Frack Free Lancashire T-shirt.

And to bring the music to a rousing end, Happy Mondays’ singer Rowetta belted Where Lives, a great bonus to the incredible in-house vocals displayed all night.

As is typical of this ever-impressive weekend of music, there were fans of all ages.

Babies bopped in buggies as their grandparents grooved on the grass, all in a delightfully safe setting.

It’s certainly safe to say Lytham Got The Love for this incredible musical showcase.