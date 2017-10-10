Concert thanks for Abba’s music

Fans of the Seventies superstars Abba will be saying Thank You For The Music at a concert paying tribute to the band later this month.

The resort’s own ‘Vegas venue’ Viva Blackpool will host Dancing Queen The Concert on Monday, October 23.

With more than 15 years’ experience, the cast of Dancing Queen puts on ‘the ultimate 70s party night celebrating the music of one of the world’s most loved groups.’

Performing all the hits that fans love to sing along to from Waterloo to Super Trouper and, of course, Dancing Queen itself.

Viva’s entertainment director Leye D Johns said: “Everyone here at Viva is thrilled that we have Dancing Queen The Concert coming to town.

“Abba are a group loved worldwide so to be able to bring this incredibly talented cast to Blackpool to celebrate their music is fabulous.

“We’re sure that this will be an extremely popular night with locals and visitors alike so we’re encouraging everyone to book their tickets early to make sure they don’t miss out.”

Dancing Queen The Concert comes to Viva on Monday October 23 with tickets priced from £15. For more information or to book call the Viva box office on 01253 297297.