Corrie meets Eastenders on Legally Blonde tour

Star casting to join ex-EastEnder Rita Simons in a new tour of Legally Blonde The Musical has been announced, as well as an appeal for a special stage star.

The actress who played Roxie Mitchell until the character’s dramatic death at the New Year, will be joined by Lucie Jones – who is set to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest later this month, and former Coronation Street star Bill Ward when the show’s tour comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in April next year.

Lucie Jones, who is starring in Legally Blonde The Musical, which is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre next year

Lucie is currently appearing in the 20th anniversary tour of Rent, and will return to Legally Blonde as popular sorority girl-turned-would-be lawyer Elle Woods having previously played the role for a Leicester Curve production of the fun show.

Bill Ward is set to appear as Professor Callahan, getting back in stage after a three-year stint in Emmerdale playing James Barton, who died at the hands of his emotionally volatile partner.

On the Corrie cobbles, he played brutish builder Charlies Stubbs - who also died at the hands of a somewhat volatile partner Tracy Barlow.

Also in the cast are two dogs, with one set to be found in Blackpool.

A spokesman said: “Legally Blonde The Musical also has two dogs in the cast, a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another called Rufus, a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love.

“Bruiser is already cast and will be on the road but producers have decided to hold auditions for ‘Rufus’ in every town and city on the tour.”

More details of Bruiser’s auditions will come nearer the time.

Legally Blonde The Musical, based on the Reese Witherspoon film, is an ‘all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest’.

College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer.

When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

• Legally Blonde will come to the Grand Theatre in Church Street from April 9 to 14, 2018.

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.