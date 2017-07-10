Dance party on the Prom

Dance music fans were raving in the sun shine as festival Back To The Old Pool came to town for a second year.

The Tower Festival Headland played host to five arenas, with DJ and PA appearances from the likes of Dave Pearce, Sonique, N-Trance and Baby D.

The festival launched last year at Lawson’s Showground before moving to the central location, taking advantage of the Tower’s light system to create a special backdrop to the event.

Saturday’s crowd were also treated to a nostalgic look back at the resort’s clubbing heyday, with a Syndicate Superclub Reunion Arena featuring.