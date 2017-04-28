Daniel, you’re a (lip sync) star

A youth sports coach is in the running to become a lip sync hero as he battles it out to become a national champion.

Daniel Hawkins, 21, has fought his way through three heats at Blackpool’s Popworld to win a final in the bar chain’s lip sync war tonight.

Daniel Hawkins competing in Pop World's lip sync battle

The contest has been inspired by the US and UK TV show Lip Sync Battle, created as part of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and then developed into its own show, in which celebrities battle each other with lip synced song performances.

In his audition and regional rounds at Promenade party bar Popworld, Daniel, 21, ‘sang’ Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ party track Uptown Funk – and he’s sticking to what he knows for the final in Birmingham.

“Me and a few friends saw an advert for the competition so I put my name down, did an audition, enjoyed making a fool of myself on stage and people seemed to like it,” he said.

“I’m lip syncing Uptown Funk again in the final. I’m happy to have stayed with the same song through the rounds so far; if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

“I’ve bought a pink jacket to look like Bruno Mars in the video for the final.”

Daniel, a Fleetwood Town Community Trust coach, is hoping to get the crowd behind him at the final, to recreate the atmosphere of his previous performances in Blackpool.

“Friends have been coming along to with me to support me in Blackpool, and some are coming to Birmingham too,” he said. “I’m nervous but it’s something a bit different to do and I enjoyed it.

“I’m that guy who does sing, but will do it at karaoke. You know, you’re amazing when you’re in the car with the radio on, you sound great – but when you get on stage you realise you’re not quite so good. So a lip sync competition is great for me, it bypasses the actual singing.”

The Layton resident will be up against five other regional finalists with a chance to win £2,000 cash, a music video recording experience and ‘one night of fame and glory’.

More than 250 hopefuls took part in auditions at 20 Popworld bars across the country, with 40 going on to the semi finals in London, Bristol, Southampton, Blackpool, Wolverhampton and Sheffield.

The bar chain promises an ‘all singing, all dancing X Factor-style finale, in front of an expert judging panel’, with former X Factor contestant Chico perfoming.

Jamie Rosenfeld, Marketing Manager at Popworld, said: “Lip Sync War has been such a great success and so much fun, and the grand finale is going to be bigger and better than ever! We wish all of our finalists’ luck, win or lose this will be a night to remember!”