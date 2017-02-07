DJ Danny takes headlining spot in Croatia

Blackpool DJ Danny Howard takes top billing at a huge dance music festival in Croatia.

The hideout Festival will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 1 on Friday, June 30 from 7pm-11pm.

Transmitting live from Europe’s leading electronic music festival, the show will bring four hours of live music from Danny Howard plus sets from Dusky, Solardo, Skream and Eats Everything straight from Zrce Beach.

Now in its seventh year, Hideout Festival continues to demonstrate its versatility and draw for major and up coming artists alike across the electronic music spectrum.

More than 100 artists will descend on Hideout Festival this year playing across five days and nights in Zrce Beach’s open air clubs and on boat parties.

Major Lazer Soundsystem, Diplo, Jamie Jones, Marco Carola, Stormzy, The Martinez Brothers, Hannah Wants, Hot Since 82 and many more are billed for the 2017 show. Mark Newton, Director, Hideout Festival comments “We’re really excited that Radio 1 are coming back to Croatia with us this year.

“Last year’s programme was a huge success, and this year we are stepping things up by broadcasting live from the final night of the festival with some of the leading tastemakers in electronic music.

“This is Hideout Festival’s biggest programme yet.”