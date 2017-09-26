DJ Trevor Nelson tops Ministry of Sound event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Clubbers and dance music fans are in for a treat when the Ministry of Sound heads to Blackpool Pleasure Beach on October 7.

The international dance event will be presenting Titanium at the attraction, headlined by DJ Trevor Nelson.

DJs will take to the decks to entertain visitors to the park late into the night.

Thrill seekers will be able to enjoy a day full of rollercoaster riding from 10am until 10pm.

The Ministry of Sound event begins on stage around the Spectacular Dancing Water Show running from 4pm until 10pm.

Guests can get wristbands from just £25 which includes access to the park from 10am until 10pm with live DJ’s playing from 4pm.

The show kicks off at 4pm, with the resident DJ playing a collection of tunes.

Then from 5pm the DJs from Ministry of Sound will be kicking off with their own unique brand of mixes.

The running order for the event is:

• Martin 2 Smoove - 5pm-6pm.

• Dan Hills - 6.15pm-7pm.

• DJ Target - 7.30pm-8.30pm.

• Trevor nelson - 8.30pm-10pm.

Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always been renowned for fun, excitement and thrills.

“By teaming up with such a well-known dance brand as Ministry of Sound, we can now offer our guests even more by giving them the chance to not only enjoy amazing rides but also dance into the night to some of the best DJs”

For tickets visit: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com