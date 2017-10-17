Elvis, 80s and Abba top festive fun bill

The Sands Venue’s summer show Legends is still firing on all cylinders until the start of November but the award-winning entertainment centre is already bracing itself for Christmas.

With the Central Promenade complex set for major changes in the coming year, this will actually be the last chance to visit the current Sands Venue cabaret room.

The parties start on Friday, December 1, with an appearance of The Elvis Experience. Featuring a cast of professional musicians, all with a wealth of experience across the UK and beyond, the show includes more than 30 classic Elvis songs spanning his raw rock days through to the Las Vegas shows.

One of the most popular bands to grace the Sands stage are the Glam Mantics with their 70s and 80s Decades Show.

The band brings together two of Britain’s most iconic musical eras featuring songs from legends such as the Bay City Rollers, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Adam & The Ants and many more.

They will be back in action on December 2 and 15 as well as presenting a special New Year’s Eve version of their show to bring in 2018.

Also firm favourites at the venue are fellow retro band 80s Gold, who will be back in action with their “ultimate 1980s tribute show” featuring music made famous by ABC, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran, ABC and others on December 16, 20, 23 and 30.

There’s another welcome return visit of Too Rex - a musical tribute to the late, great Marc Bolan and his band T. Rex on December 8.

Also no strangers to Sands, Bee Gees Fever return on December 9 performing all the legendary group’s biggest hits from across the decades. And they are followed on December 14 by a different sort of Christmas party night from Elevation and their acclaimed tribute to the music of U2.

Christmas at Sands would not be the same without a visit from Abba Sensation and the invitation to let your hair down with music, costumes and even the choreography of the world’s favourite Swedish pop group. They are back on December 21.

The West End Jerseys present their acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on December 22. All four group members have appeared in the West End in a wide variety of shows.

If you fancy something a little mellower there’s the chance on December 23 to relax into Christmas with The Karpenters and a special festive matinee performance of perfectly recreated songs made famous by the ever popular superstar siblings Richard and Karen Carpenter.

Bidding their farewell to the venue and to 2017 vocalist Paul Reason and his band present their acclaimed tribute to Robbie Williams on December 29.

For the youngsters there are matinee shows on December 3 and 10 of Grandaddy and Nanny Trumbell and their 90 minute interactive show aimed at 3 to 11 year olds and featuring comedy magic, slapstick comedy, party games and balloon modelling.

And there’s always the Sands Santa’s Christmas Lunch on December 17.