Exciting programme from piano and viola pairing

Some of the greatest works for viola and piano will be showcased at North Fylde Music Circle’s April concert.

Duo Emma Richards and Cordelia Williams will take to the stage at Blackpool Sixth Form College’s theatre on Friday, April 28, in a concert to close NFMC’s 2016/17 season.

An NFMC spokesman said: “Both musicians stand out, performing internationally and issuing a number of CDs.

“A reviewer of Cordelia’s 2015 Schumann recording described her as ‘Schumann’s 20th century interpreter and soul-mate.’

“Emma is passionate about bringing music to healthcare settings working currently for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and bringing live music to children’s hospices.

“Cordelia is recognised for the inner strength, poetry and conviction of her playing and her deep and mature interpretations.

“Emma and Cordelia have been performing together for many years and particularly enjoy creating exciting programmes that combine Emma’s love of 20th Century British music with that of Cordelia’s expertise on late classical and early romantic eras.”

Non-members of NFMC are welcome. Tickets cost £9 for non-members and £4 for students.

More information can be found by visiting www.north fyldemusiccircle.org.uk or by phoning 01253 724472.