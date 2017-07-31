Festival will pack a punch for 80s star Midge

Pitting the 80s against the 90s has become one of Lytham Festival’s highlights.

But for Midge Ure, there’s no doubt who’ll come out on top - and that’s the 80s cohort.

“I like the sound of it, 80s Vs 90s,” he said. “I think we should get a boxing ring and punch it out.

“Of course the 80s would win. It was a decade of brilliance, there was something in the water.

“We had a generation of brilliant diverse songwriters.

“It’s a similar period to the 60s. I guess we were all products of that time, listening to the likes of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.”

The Ultravox frontman is no stranger to the Fylde Coast, with some of his wife’s relatives living in Blackpool.

“It’s an area that knows how to have a good time,” he said, from his home in Bath. “I have had many fun times in Blackpool and that area.

“There’s something about the North that has a very different atmosphere.

“It’s relaxed, whether you’re in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, there’s a fun feeling with people out spending their hard-earned cash to enjoy themselves.”

Midge is maybe best known for his work with the Band Aid and Live Aid movement.

“We got Band Aid from people like George Harrison and John Lennon, we were inspired by them and hopefully we have inspired the next generation doing the Grenfell Artists song.

“Music is all about the power of good. No one writes songs to start wars but you do write them to heal wounds.”