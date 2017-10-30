Film fans set for the time of their lives with tribute night

The ‘passion, romance and joy’ of one of the classic cult films of the 80s will come to Blackpool in a one-night special next month.

A Night of Dirty Dancing – The Ultimate Tribute Show will play the Grand Theatre as part of its biggest tour to date.

Fans can be part of the film’s magic in a night which celebrates the music from one of the greatest film soundtracks of all time.

A spokesman said: “No film has captured the hearts of a generation like Dirty Dancing.

“Be part of the glorious summer of 1963 and experience all your favourite songs such as She’s Like The Wind, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipe-out, Hungry Eyes. And of course, the Oscar Winning (I’ve Had) The Time of my Life.”

The film which made stars of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey marked its 30th anniversary earlier this year.

* A Night of Dirty Dancing – The Ultimate Tribute Show, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Monday, November 20, 7.30pm. Call 01253 290190.