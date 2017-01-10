Fun Lovin’ Criminals tour for 20th anniversary

Alternative hip hop trio, the Fun Lovin’ Criminals will be closing out their 2017 tour in Manchester.

The New Yorkers will be playing the Albert Hall on Saturday, March 4.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals burst onto the music scene in 1996, gate crashing the euphoric Brit-pop party with their unique mix of rock n’ roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and latin.

The Lower East side trio, consists of Huey Morgan, founding partner Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser on bass, trumpet and samples and the group’s longest-standing drummer Frank ‘The Rhythm Master’ Benbini.

They are best known for their hit ‘Scooby Snacks’, which features samples from films by Quentin Tarantino. 2016 marked the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Come Find Yourself’, which stayed in the UK charts for an incredible 100 weeks. During the upcoming 12-date tour, the group promise to perform the album in its entirety.

Frontman turned Sony Award winning BBC radio broadcaster Huey Morgan said: “FLC always bring a mucho grande style. In my half Irish, half Puerto Rican vernacular, this means we goin’ BIG. Of course we want everybody to come along for the ride, we wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the fans. Bigger the party the better, so come join us!”

Tickets are priced at £26.40 from www.alttickets.com.