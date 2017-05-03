Get set to go Crazy for Country

Country music fans can relive the velvet voice of Patsy Cline in a special show coming to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood this summer.

Sue Lowry heads the Patsy Cline And Friends show on Sunday, July 2, recreating the star’s powerful renditions of hits such as Crazy, Sweet Dreams and I Fall to Pieces.

A record-breaking artist, Patsy Cline spent 251 weeks in the country music charts in the USA. She was a down-to-earth country gal who could look good in western wear or any evening dress, as she performed all the country ballads.

A lifelong fan of Patsy Cline and country music, Sue said: “I was brought up by a musical family who have played country music ever since I was a little girl. I’m keeping it in the family and enjoying every minute of it. Patsy Cline’s mum made all of Patsy’s dresses and I am lucky enough to have a mum who’s done that for me too. As you will see in the show all the different outfits are authentic to the era and to Patsy Cline’s performances.”

See also Marc Robinson as Hank Williams and Lee Davidge as Jim Reeves.

• Patsy Cline and Friends, Marine Hall, Sunday, July 2. Call 01253 887696 to book.