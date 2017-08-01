Guitar hero announces home town gig at booming music bar

Have your say

A Blackpool guitar hero is playing a homecoming gig in the resort next month.

Acclaimed musician Jon Gomm is heading to The Waterloo Music Bar on Thursday, September 14.

Announcing the show, the first in a short autumn tour, he said: “I wanted to play a few special places that I missed on the UK tour in May, so I’m doing some extra gigs in September.

“Come see me, I’m a better than average guitarist and also sing.”

Jon started playing guitar when he was just four-years-old and was soon accompanying his father to blues gigs all over the resort.

He grew up in Blackpool before moving to London to attend The Guitar Institute, before eventually moving to Leeds, where he studied a jazz degree, but he wears his Blackpool heart on his sleeve - literally, with tattoos depicting the Tower and the Big One.

Last year he appeared on Sky Arts’ Guitar Star talent show as a master-class tutor to contestants.

Tickets to the Waterloo show cost £11 from www.see tickets.com/tour/jon-gomm.