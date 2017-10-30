Guitar heroes make Layton date with Canadian blues favourite

Classic rock guitar band Wishbone Ash are heading to Blackpool as part of their European tour.

The band will play The Layton on Thursday, November 16, with support from Canadian blues guitarist Steve Hill.

A spokesman said: “Take this opportunity to discover why the music of Wishbone Ash still endures after 45 years and why they still retain their reputation as one of the busiest bands in rock.

“Having achieved success in the early and mid-1970s through their popular albums included Wishbone Ash, Pilgrimage, Argus, There’s the Rub, and New England the band sound stronger today than they ever have.

“Wishbone Ash are noted for their extensive use of the harmony twin lead guitar format which had been attracting electric blues bands since Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page had played together in the Yardbirds in 1966.

“Their contribution helped Andy Powell to be voted one of the 10 most important guitarists in rock history by Traffic magazine in 1989, and to appear in the top 20 guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

“Witness their outstanding musicianship and distinctive, classic twin-guitar sound that influenced groups from Thin Lizzy to Iron Maiden and many more.

Tickets cost £18 from www.coasttownevents.co.uk, Records And Relics on Caunce Street and The Layton on Westcliffe Drive. On the door, £20.