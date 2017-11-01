International musician set for Wurlitzer return performance

The mighty Wurlitzer at Blackpool Opera House will be fired up next Wednesday.

World renowned organist Robert Wolfe will be back in the resort to play the theatre’s famous organ for an afternoon of musical entertainment.

A spokesman said: “Robert’s music is often heard on BBC Radio 2 and he has been featured on TV on numerous occasions.

“Highlights of these broadcasts include playing live for The National Lottery, with an audience of around 20m people hearing the magnificent sounds of the Wurlitzer organ at Thursford [where he is based].

“Back in 1980, he recorded his first album, on the Blackpool Opera House Wurlitzer, and since then he has gone on to record more than 30 albums on theatre organs across the UK, USA and Australia.

“From early spring to late autumn, Robert draws large crowds who delight in his warm personality and his unique musical combination of meticulous accuracy and interpretative sensitivity.”

Tickets £6.