Jacko's energy captured in tribute show

Viva Blackpool is promising ‘the closest thing to a live MJ concert’ with their headline show tomorrow.

Michael Jackson: The Legacy features a live band and breathtaking choreography.

A spokesman said: “This show captures the electrifying energy of Michael’s live performances that have amazed the world for decades.

“Covering all of your favourite hits from past to present including an outstanding performance of the Jackson 5.”

* Also on at the Church Street venue tomorrow will be Irish songstress Rose Marie, followed on Sunday by resort favourite Joe Longthorne, who’s celebrating his 30th anniversary in Blackpool, and Dancing Queen on Monday night.