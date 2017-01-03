Local promoters look to Taylor their year

Lytham music promoters Cuffe and Taylor are hoping 2017 will prove to be their biggest year yet after a record breaking 2016.

Last year, the company programmed and promoted close to 100 nights of live music and events across the UK watched by more than 360,000 people.

Highlights included Rod Stewart’s record-breaking UK Hits Tour which sold more than 160,000 tickets, a nationwide theatre tour with Dame Joan Collins as well as tours with the Military Wives, Aled Jones and the Bay City Rollers.

In addition to touring, Cuffe and Taylor also programmed and presented Lytham Festival, Greenwich Music Time, a string of high profile concerts at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Tatton Park Concerts by the Lake, Betley Concerts, and the first live music events at Cumbria’s Cartmel Racecourse.

Artists performing across Cuffe and Taylor’s events included Bryan Adams, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Simply Red, James Bay, Seal, Tom Jones, Wet Wet Wet and Joe Bonamassa.

And in 2017 they’ve announced plans for almost 150 nights of live entertainment and music, with more still yet to come.

The next 12 months will see Cuffe & Taylor present tours with Sir Cliff Richard, Shakin’ Stevens, Marti Pellow, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, One Hundred Voices of Gospel and the 51-date Remembering Fred show celebrating the life of the great Fred Astaire through song and dance.

Individual shows and festivals will see them working with the likes of Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Bryan Adams, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Madness, The Beach Boys, The Charlatans and George Benson.

Director, Peter Taylor said: “This past 12 months has been absolutely phenomenal. We have worked with world class artists throughout the year and it has been fantastic.

“It is an exciting time for the company and we are very much looking forward to the year ahead.

“Team Cuffe & Taylor will be travelling the length and breadth of the country throughout 2017 and we cannot wait.

“It’s going to be a fantastic year for the company and we look forward to presenting many, many memorable nights of live entertainment and music.”