Love him for a reason let the reason be rock

Once Osmondmania had run its course, the various brothers embarked upon solo careers and Merrill Osmond was no exception.

Middle child Merrill became a very successful act on the American country music scene and of course has been touring alongside brothers Jay and Jimmy.

Now in his mid-sixties and sporting distinguished white hair and beard, Merrill is as busy as ever, and will be appearing at Viva on Monday, June 5.

With the Osmonds back in the seventies, Merrill shared lead vocal duties with Donny and recalls those heady days.

He said: “Osmondmania was a shock that went around the world. Never having chosen my vocation I went from the Barbershop quartet world to The Andy Williams Show and then to the studios recording One Bad Apple; and then to go on stage in front of thousands of screaming girls was an experience.”

Merrill is a frequent visitor to the UK and performs here regularly, but it seems strange that his UK dates this year are rock shows.

“That’s right,” he added. “I love rock music as well and these shows will be rock shows and no country in them either.”

So, what can we expect of the Osmond who lists ‘Crazy Horses’ and ‘Down By The Lazy River’ as his favourite Osmond tracks?

He said: “Well, what I might do is a tribute to Paul McCartney, as well as some (Led) Zeppelin and Cream, and of course my four-piece band and I will do all the hits.”

“It’s where Merrill wanted to go and I have fulfilled my dream.”

There are only a couple of UK dates in the diary at the moment, but Merrill admits there could be more in the future.

“That’s right,” he added. “I’m talking to a promoter about a fuller tour, but it’s taking time.”

And as Merrill is a devout Mormon, he hopes to visit the Mormon Temple near Preston whole he is here.

“It’s definitely on my agenda,” he said.

Tickets are priced from £8. To book, call the box office on 01253 297297 or visit www.vivablackpool.com.