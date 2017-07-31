Lytham Festival: Who, where and when

Have your say

Here's your full guide to what;s on at Lytham Festival this week

TUESDAY

Woofer’s Comedy Club presents uniquely hilarious comedian Tom Binns, star and co-writer of BBC1 show ‘Hospital People’ at Lowther Pavilion. £10 general admission, doors 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Pop star Olly Murs at the Main Proms Arena supported by X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson. Begins at 7.30pm, gates open for general admission at 6pm. £55 final release still available, plus VIP packages.

The Mersey Beatles (The “Nation’s favourite” Beatles tribute act) at Lowther Pavilion. Tickets £17.

‘Elvira & I- Puccini’s Scandalous Passions!’ two-act play exploring the tumultuous relationship between composer Giacomo Puccini and his wife Elvira, Lytham Methodist Church, 7pm. Tickets £10.

THURSDAY

Haçienda Classical, legendary club DJs team up with Manchester Camerata, supported by electronic group 808 State on the Main Proms Arena. Begins at 7.30pm, gates open at 6pm.

£45 final release tickets available.

‘Elvira & I- Puccini’s Scandalous Passions!’ two-act play exploring the tumultuous relationship between composer Giacomo Puccini and his wife Elvira, Lytham Methodist Church, 7pm. Tickets £10.

FRIDAY

80s V 90s headlined by electronic new wave band the Human League, alongside Midge Ure, Technotronic, Betty Boo and bands Johnny Hates Jazz, Dodgy, Living in a Box (ft. Kenny Thomas) and A1. Begins at 5.30pm, gates open at 4.30pm. Final release tickets £42.50.

Welcome to the Dancefloor, official aftershow party with Rusty Egan, at Lowther Pavilion. £17.50 general admission available.

‘Elvira & I- Puccini’s Scandalous Passions!’ two-act play exploring the tumultuous relationship between composer Giacomo Puccini and his wife Elvira, Lytham Methodist Church, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets £10.

SATURDAY

Ska icons Madness take to the Main Proms Arena, begins at 7.30pm. Gates open at 6pm. Limited tickets available.

The Blitz Club aftershow party with Rusty Egan at Lowther Pavillion, featuring special guest and former Spandau Ballet Steve Norman. £17.50 admission.

‘Elvira & I- Puccini’s Scandalous Passions!’ two-act play exploring the tumultuous relationship between composer Giacomo Puccini and his wife Elvira, Lytham Methodist Church, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets £10.

SUNDAY

West End Proms, featuring West End and Broadway stars Lea Salonga, Collabro, Ruthie Henshall, Marti Pellow, Claire Sweeney, Jon Lee, Blackpool-born star Jodie Prenger, rising star Lytham’s Lucie Mae Sumner, and National Opera soprano Jo Appleby. Begins 7.30pm, gates 5pm.

‘Elvira & I- Puccini’s Scandalous Passions!’ two-act play exploring the tumultuous relationship between composer Giacomo Puccini and his wife Elvira, Lytham Methodist Church, 2pm. Tickets £10.