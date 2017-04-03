Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society will be returning to Thornton Little Theatre this week to perform ‘Music Through The Decades’.

Back in October, the society celebrated their 80th anniversary with a production of Jesus Christ Superstar and this new show will feature popular songs from more big musicals.

The company are really pleased to see so many of the cast from Superstar have stayed to continue with the society and are involved with our latest production

The show has been devised and choreographed by Lisa Carolan, who played Mary Magdalene in the October production.

A spokesman said:

“The show features songs and dances from all your favourite West End and Broadway hit musicals, from the roaring 1920s to the showstoppers of today.

“There is something to please all the family featuring songs from Beauty and the Beast, Avenue Q, Sister Act, Miss Saigon, Hairspray, South Pacific, me and My Girl, Grease and many more.”

The show runs nightly from tomorrow until Saturday.

Tickets: 01253 860856.