New Cilla show’s star is revealed

After weeks of open auditions across the country, the star of new show Cilla the Musical - charting the rise of fame of Cilla Black - has been revealed.

Actress Kara Lily Hayworth fought off competition from thousands of hopefuls to step into the TV legend’s shoes in the new musical.

The show comes to Blackpool Opera House from Tuesday to Saturday, October 17 to 21, after opening in Cilla’s home town for a world premiere on Thursday, September 7.

Kara queued for four hours at London’s Dominion Theatre to have her chance to audition in the first rounds. She made it through to the final 30 before being chosen to do her final audition at the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

Cilla - The Musical, is billed as ‘a spectacular and heart-warming musical adaptation of the critically-acclaimed ITV mini-series based on the early life of Cilla Black, by BAFTA award winner, Jeff Pope (The Moorside, Philomena, From The Cradle To The Grave, Mrs Biggs). The musical will feature Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, alongside a backdrop of the legendary Liverpool Sound.