Olivia's singing for her Italian supper

Young soprano and music student Olivia Singleton is staging a concert entitled Bel Canto on Saturday at Lancaster Golf Club.

Olivia has invited along guest singer and fellow student Karla Grant, with enchanting works on the programme including arias from Mozart’s opera Le Nozze di Figaro and Lakme’s well known Flower Duet, plus music by composers such as Donizetti, Bellini and Debussy.

Olivia, who lives in Catterall, has just completed her first year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

This summer she is looking forward to spending two weeks at summer school in Florence, training with expert musicians, performance coaches and singing teachers which runs alongside the Italian opera festival culminating in a performance of Donizetti’s comic opera, L’elisir d’amore.

Olivia is hoping to raise funds for the course through the concert, where arrival is from 6pm, concert starting at 7pm.

Tickets are £20 including canapes and a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and are available by ringing Olivia on 07814 308093.