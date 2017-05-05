Party for Eurovision contest fans

It’s Eurovision season, but for fans of the song competition there’s a chance to recreate the fun in Blackpool this autumn.

Good Evening Blackpool! takes place at the Savoy Hotel on Saturday, October 21, featuring a special appearance by Nicki French, who represented the UK in 2000 with track Don’t Play That Song Again.

Organisers said: “We love the songs, the singers, the staging, the presenters and whether a good performance on the night, not so good or just downright bizarre, it’s all fantastic and we know you love it too! So we’ve put together a night that celebrates Europe’s amazing annual musical event and invite you to join us.”

Host Rob Falcon will introduce 20 classic Eurovision performances from past competitions on video, allowing partygoers to vote on their favourite.

There will be quizzes, fun and games, as well as karaoke.

Total Eclipe Of The Heart singer Nicki said: “I look forward to seeing many familiar faces - and singing many familiar tunes - from this great contest we call Eurovision. Book early, and join the fun.”

Visit www.goodeveningblackpool.co.uk to book.