Pay in with food at underground Bootleg event

Bootleg Social are asking for donations of five non-perishable items in return for entry to a night of grime, hip hop, garage, drum and bass, and jungle music, tonight.

Food4Thought is the latest event by underground Fylde music promoters Breakout.

Blackpool-born Pete Cannon has agreed to perform on the back of an incredibly prolific couple of years, in which he has produced for top UK hip hop acts such as Dirty Dike, Lunar C, Verb T, Detroit rap legend Guilty Simpson and even produced a top 10 chart hit for Rizzle Kicks. Most recently, he had one of his tracks selected by Nissan for their new advert.

The event will be hosted by ‘Levelz’ - “the kings of grime/garage/DnB up north” - who last year became the first grime act to perform at the exclusive Berlin venue, Berghain.

The collective are headed up by Rich Reason and it was actually Rich who had the original idea, over at Manchester’s Hit & Run HQ, where they’ve raised well over a tonne of food and £2000.

A spokesman said: “Massive shouts to all the artists coming from all around the country to perform and everyone involved that are giving their time for free including Bootleg Social who are supplying the venue for free.”

Doors open at 8pm. For entry, pay a £5 Donation or pay with five non-perishable food items or toiletries.