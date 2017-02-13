Pianist is a key player in Circle’s fifth show of year

A Newcastle-born pianist is the centrepiece of the North Fylde Music Circle’s fifth show of the season.

Sarah Beth Briggs will be playing a range of classical and romantic pieces, including works by Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart, Debussy and Chopin.

The 44-year-old has been performing from a young age and first made a name for herself as the youngest ever finalist in BBC’s Young Musician of the Year.

Since then, she has appeared internationally with many leading orchestras.

Her new release is her first recording on the AVIE label – a world premiere recording of Hans Gál’s Piano Concerto with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Kenneth Woods, coupled with Mozart’s E flat Piano Concerto, K482.

The concert will take place on Friday, March 3, in the Theatre of the Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Tickets are priced at £8 for members, £4 for students and £9 for non-members.

For tickers, more information on membership, and any other of the Circle’s concerts, visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk or call 01253 724472.