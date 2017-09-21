Pier Jam to close with Lethal Bizzle

Oi! grime star Lethal Bizzle will bring this year’s Pier Jam sessions to a close at North Pier this weekend.

The third and final Pier Jam of 2017 comes to town on Saturday, with Krept & Konan, Bassboy and Jamie Duggan all appearing on the Sunset Stage.

Lethal Bizzle was part of the More Fire Crew, releasing single Oi! back in 2002, and his solo release Fester Skank was one of 2015’s biggest party tracks.

This is the third year of Pier Jam events, which bring top dance music acts to the historic resort landmark.

A spokesman said: “Stretching out to sea on the 500m-long pier, Pier Jam has a vibe that’s unmatchable for miles around and is not to be missed.

“Galloping through its third year of throwing board-shaking parties, Pier Jam will once again welcome 4,000 party people to cut loose in the open air, right by the sea.

“Known for their killer sound systems and always on-point bookings, these now famous all-day parties are nothing less than awe inspiring affairs, set against the stunning backdrop of the world famous Blackpool Tower.”

Also appearing at Saturday’s Pier Jam will be Sam Divine, Camelphat and Low Steppa on the Terrace Stage, and Mark Johnstone B2B Matt Cheeze, Josh O’Malley and Dinyad Alonzo on Stage 3.

Visit www.skiddle.com for last minute tickets.