Pier proves a Divine spot for dance party

All-day dance festival Pier Jam makes its 2017 debut at Blackpool’s North Pier.

For the third year, Pier Jam brings some of the best DJ talent to the resort as up to 4,000 dance music fans prepare to party in the sunshine and sea air.

With two outdoor stages and two indoor arenas, acts heading to the pier on Sunday include French future-house producer Tchami, fellow French duo Amine Edge & DANCE, Sam Divine and Tough Love, among many others.

Sam’s making a return to the event, after playing it in June 2015.

“I’m from Weston-Super-Mare, and we used to have parties on the pier years and years ago,” she said.

“It was really cool to come to Blackpool and to something like Pier Jam, from having been 16 and 17 years old and going to raves on a pier.

Anyone looking for quality house, bass and garage music, and an alternative location to party this summer, should get on board for Pier Jam

“I don’t get to play many places like that any more, it’s mostly clubs and festivals.”

Taking place from 2pm until 11pm, Pier Jam is promoted as a ‘destination for quality electronic music in a unique outdoor setting.’

Pier Jam first launched with a series of events throughout summer 2015.

A spokesman said: “With the outside atmosphere and sea view backdrop on Blackpool Pier, it immediately created a special kind of clubbing vibe.

“To date it has showcased big names including Heidi, DJ Zinc, DJ EZ, Darius Syrossian, MK, Basement Jaxx, Shadow Child, Hannah Wants, Duke Dumont and many more.”

This year’s event has been curated by the in-house team at Manchester’s iconic Victoria Warehouse.

As well as sam, headliner Tchami returns after storming sets last summer, with organiser saying he ‘bridges the gap between clublife and festival stages, which makes him the perfect headliner for Pier Jam’. Amine Edge & DANCE are also proven Pier Jam favourites, bringing funked up, hip-house to the boardwalk.

Final release tickets cost £25 from www.skiddle.com/e/12917809. VIP tickets, costing £35 are still available with queue jump, VIP arena access, and private bar and toilets. Gates open 2pm.