Punk but not at all disorderly for Blackpool fest

The ‘best punk festival in the world’ is under way once more in Blackpool.

Thousands of music fans are in town again as Rebellion kicked off at the Winter Gardens, bringing some dramatic looks to the town centre streets.

Punks relax in St Johns Square

Celebrating its 21st birthday, the festival comes of age, kicking off with a headlining set last night from American punk legends Bad Religion.

The LA band last performed in Blackpool seven years ago.

Speaking ahead of the show, they band said they were looking forward to bringing their melodic, politically-charged, high energy punk rock to the seaside once more.

Guitarist Brian Baker, who also played for Dag Nasty and Minor Threat said: “Rebellion is by far the best punk festival on the planet.

“I went last year; it was so nice I saw Cock Sparrer twice.”

Other bands on the bill for the four-day festival include The Vapors, Kent duo Slaves, The Skids, DOA, Alternative TV, Neville Staples Band, Good Riddance, Scream (who once featured Dave Grohl), Toyah, Richie Ramone, Leftover Crack and many many more.

A festival spokesman said: “We’re proud to have an event that we feel has a true festival spirit. We’ve added literary stages, punk art exhibitions, acoustic stages, poetry, vintage clothing, tattooists, healing workshops and much more.

“But at our heart we’re still a punk festival and we’re lucky that we’re still 100 per cent independent and a true DIY family run event.”