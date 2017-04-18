Putting Billy Joel songs through their paces

Singer/songwriter and piano-player Elio Pace and his band, will be performing, ‘The Billy Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace and his band’ at Preston’s Charter Theatre on Friday, April 28.

In 2013 and again in 2014, Elio was invited by Billy Joel’s original touring band to ‘fill Billy’s shoes’, starring in five very special reunion concerts in the USA recreating the historic Sigma Sounds live recordings. This incredible honour inspired Elio to fulfil a lifetime ambition of creating a theatre show showcasing the wonderful songbook of the six-time Grammy award winner, Billy Joel.

