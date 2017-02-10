Schools come Alive for best ever show

More than 2,000 local young people have been taking to the Grand Theatre stage for this week’s 14th annual Schools Alive Festival.

Thirty nine live acts from almost every school in Blackpool have performed at the historic venue during the past four days, in what is the largest Schools Alive event yet.

Schools Alive 2017 event at The Grand Theatre featuring almost every school in Blackpool

Each night featured something different, with music from various shows such as Wicked, from pop groups such as Madness, Disney songs, dance routines and even circus music.

The event has been produced by the Blackpool Music Service, which has enjoyed a successful start to the year, performing on national TV and announcing plans to tour France with their Youth Band.

Additionally, 18 young musicians from the area have been invited to play with national orchestras.

Andrew White, Music Adviser at Blackpool Council, described Schools Alive as a “collective celebration” of their success.

The levels of performance skills are incredible and the sheer enjoyment experienced by our audiences and participants is by far the best ever

He said: “This year features the very best from our schools.

“The levels of performance skills are incredible and the sheer enjoyment experienced by our audiences and participants is by far the best ever.”

The festival has featured performances from:

Park Community Academy, Kincraig Primary, Revoe Learning Academy, BMS Youth Choir, Aztex Theatre School, Thames Primary Academy, Unity Academy, St George’s CE Academy, Anchorsholme Academy, BASSO, Westcliff Primary School, Devonshire Primary Academy, Hawes Side Academy, St Teresa’s Catholic Primary, St Mary’s Catholic Academy, Blackpool 6th Form, Roseacre Primary Academy, Boundary Primary, Montgomery High School Academy, Norbreck Primary Academy, First Beat Orchestra, Marton Primary, St John’s CE Primary, Claremont Primary, St Nicholas CE Primary, South Shore Academy, Holy Family Catholic Primary, Stanley Primary, St John Vianney Catholic Primary, Baines Endowed Primary Academy, St Kentigern’s Catholic Primary, Christ The King Catholic Academy, Waterloo Primary Academy, BMS Brass Band, Mereside Primary Academy, Blackpool Youth Concert Band, St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary, St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy and Moor Park Primary.

