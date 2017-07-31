Setting the scene for musical battle

The stunning setting of Lytham Green will provide a welcome change for Clark Datchler, of Johnny Hates Jazz.

“It’s one of the lovely things about festivals, performing outside, getting acts out of the internal atmosphere which musicians are more commonly in - arenas and recording studios,” he said.

“If we’re close to the sea, that’s great for the fresh air.”

The clash of the decades set to play out for 80s Vs 90s night will be an interesting one, as the two decades marked a change in the music industry.

“The 80s almost got ridiculed by the 90s [for being about pop], DJ music had more credibility,” the Shattered Dreams singer said. “It was a weird time. You rarely said you were from an 80s band, it wasn’t welcome.”

Johnny Hates Jazz plays 80s Vs 90s on Friday.