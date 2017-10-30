Singers in harmony for record success

Intrepid tenors, Fleetwood-born Alfie Boe and Michael Ball have celebrated completing a record-breaking bid which launched in Blackpool.

The singing sensations celebrated the release of second album Together Again by racing to five HMV stores across the UK to break the record for the number of public appearances by a musical group - previously held by Irish boyband Westlife who visited five cities in 36 hours in 2002.

Alfie and Michael started at 9am Friday in Blackpool’s Bank Hey Street branch. After meeting fans, they dashed to Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham before taking a helicopter into London arriving at the Oxford Street store at 8pm - achieving five towns and cities within 12 hours.

As well as being home ground for Alfie, Blackpool holds a place in their hearts as a duo.

Michael said: “There’s nowhere else we could have started the attempt. We finished the tour here last year, and found out we were Christmas number one that night - so it’s a special place for us.”