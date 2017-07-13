Singing sensation is back

He’s become a familiar face at music venues on the Fylde, and this weekend Jonathan Antoine is back for his latest local show.

Returning once more to Viva Blackpool in Church Street, the young tenor is sure to attract his loyal fan following once more.

Jonathan came to fame in 2012 as a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent, in the young operatic duo Jonathan and Charlotte, although they’ve since gone their own ways releasing separate solo albums.

A spokesman said: “Since then, Jonathan’s solo career has only flourished to new heights, performing all over the globe with such greats as Sting, Adam Levine, David Foster, and Placido Domingo, touring with some of the most well respected names in modern classical singing such as Katherine Jenkins and Russell Watson.

“He’s continuing to evolve and develop a unique vocal style as he continues taking voice lessons with Joy Mammen and enriching his musical knowledge.

“He will be full of surprises in the future and his international fan base will, I’m sure, enjoy being along for the ride.

“There is a lot more to come from this homegrown British tenor who has a vocal talent far beyond his young years.”

With Charlotte, Jonathan appeared at Lytham Proms in 2013, returning as a solo artist in 2015.

He’s also played sell-out shows at Viva and Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion.

Speaking of how music influences his life, Jonathan said: “There’s only one way to express what music gives me. It gives me purpose, it gives me point. When I sing, I can just be me.”

See Jonathan at Viva tomorrow night at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost from £17.25.

