Stage stars join TV band winners for new musical

The full cast of new musical The Band - based on the music of Take That - has been announced.

Winners of BBC’s Let It Shine show 5 To 5 will play ‘The Band’, joined by stage stars Rachel Lumberg as Rachel and Faye Christall as Young Rachel, Emily Joyce as Heather, Alison Fitzjohn as Claire, Jayne McKenna as Zoe, Katy Clayton as Young Heather, Sarah Kate Howarth as Young Claire, Lauren Jacobs as Young Zoe, Rachelle Diedericks as Debbie, Martin Miller as Jeff and Andy Williams as Dave.

The show opens at Manchester Opera House with a three-week run from September 8. The advance box office for the tour has topped a record-breaking £10m.

A spokesman said: “The Band is a new musical about what it’s like to grow up with a boyband.

“For five 16 year-old friends in 1992, ‘the band’ is everything. Twenty-five years on, we are reunited with the group of friends, now 40-something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

Take That’s Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are joined by Robbie Williams as co-producers.