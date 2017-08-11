Street dance school launches sponsor scheme to boost classes

Have your say

Street dancers are calling on local residents and businesses to help support their skills with private sponsorship.

South Shore-based Skool Of Street has set up a new scheme to help its members get professional training from its sister group FY Wingz.

For a donation of £9.50 a week, a local youngster can receive eight hours of training.

A Skool Of Street spokesman said: “Do you have a disposeable income and could spare a tenner a week?

“The opportunities and experiences, confidence and self worth youngsters gain from being a part of Skool Of Street can be extended through regular training from FY Wingz.

“We need local bussiness or individuals to help us by sponsoring a youngster and giving them a real chance to dance.”

Skool of Street was established in 2013 to offer summer holiday skills workshops in the community.

The urban collective offers workshops, lessons, arts experiences and performance opportunities, with the aim of breaking down barriers of social exclusion.

Lessons are available in hip-hop and street dance, break dance, beatboxin’, graffiti, physical theatre, spoken word, music production, emcee, and DJing.

• The group is recruiting for next year’s tour of Twist- an urban adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

Anyone interested in either scheme can email skool ofstreet@live.com for more information.