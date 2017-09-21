T.Rextasy pay tribute to Marc Bolan on 40th anniversary of his death

This month marks an important anniversary for fans of T.Rex - it’s 40 years since the legendary musician Marc Bolan was killed in a car crash, just a fortnight before his 30th anniversary.

And to help fans celebrate, top tribute band T.Rextasy plays the Grand Theatre tonight, with Danielz portraying the famed front man.

“Anyone who saw T.Rex, they were a hard-hitting rock and roll band, and that’s what we do,” he said.

It’s a double anniversary for the band which marks it’s own landmark of 25 years performing: “It’s Marc we are playing for,” Danielz said.

Although firmly in the ‘tribute’ scene, Danielz says they’re true musicians, not aiming to actually recreate Marc Bolan and T.Rex - there’s no wigs - paying tribute to the music and not specifically the men.

“When I formed T.Rextasy, there was no such thing as the tribute scene,” Danielz explained. “The newspaper the News Of The World had a supplement and covered us, and called us a tribute band so I thought, ‘OK, that’s what we are then’.

“There was nothing like it except in Australia. with things like Bjorn Again and the Australian Pink Floyd. There were the Bootleg Beatles, Counterfeit Stones and us, no one knew what to call us.

“All of a sudden, towns had their own ABBA and Beatles bands. The tribute scene wasn’t necessarily what I wanted to do but luckily the people who wanted to play with us were originals bands; we did a Chirstmas tour with Slade for 13 years.”

The band has also worked with acts such as Alvin Stardust, The Sweet and Marc Almond, which Danielz says is important for the band’s credibility T.Rextasy in its own right, recreating the ‘spirit’ of Bolan and T.Rex.

T.Rextasy

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tonight, 7.30pm

Tickets £25 from 01253 290190