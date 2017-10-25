The Kooks' Blackpool show cancelled

Another gig at Blackpool's legendary music venue the Empress Ballroom has been pulled.

The Kooks are the latest act to cancel a show at the historic venue, after a section of the ceiling fell in last month.

Assessments have been taking place and repairs are underway, but Winter Gardens' bosses have been unable to get the go-ahead for music events - although prestigious Blackpool National Dance Championships, from Thursday to Saturday, November 16 to 18 will go ahead in the ballroom..

The Kooks were due to play the sold out show on Thursday, November 30.

A statement from the band said: "Blackpool, we're sorry to say we've had to cancel our upcoming show at the Empress Ballroom.

"Unfortunately the venue is in urgent need of repair and unable to host large scale shows for the foreseeable future.

"We were really excited for this one, and we're truly sorry we won't be able to join you!

"We'll do our best to get back up to you as soon as possible though. Much love, The Kooks."

Full refunds for the show are available from the point of purchase.

The first show cancelled at the Empress was Alt-J's gig, when a panel of the ornate plasterwork ceiling was found to have fallen from the roof early on Monday, September 4 during routine checks of the Winter Gardens complex.

Libertines were also forced to postpone their September gig, rescheduling for Thursday, December 14, and Placebo shifted their show to Manchester's Albert Hall.

Initial estimates said the ballroom would reopen at the start of October.