The legend of Dubliners’ music kept alive

The Dublin Legends, the band that rose from the ashes of The Dubliners, have announced a show at Lowther Pavilion.

The Dublin Legends were formed in 2012, following the sudden death of The Dubliners’ founding member Barney McKenna and John Sheehan’s decision to retire.

Sean Cannon, Eamonn Campbell, Paul Watchorn and Gerry O’Connor have more than 60 years of performing with The Dubliners between them and will continue to play all the classic songs and ballads known the world over, including Whiskey in The Jar, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, The Rare Auld Times, Molly Malone, The Irish Rover, Black Velvet Band and many more.

In the past five years the band have continued on the legacy of The Dubliners by travelling far and wide playing concerts to a whole new generation of Irish music fans.

Late last year the band decided it was time to go back to the studio and record a brand new CD.

The Dublin Legends will play Lowther Pavilion on Monday, March 27.

Tickets are. £20.50 . To book, visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk.