The Script announce big Blackpool date – four years since Lights no-show

Irish band The Script are to finally make their Blackpool debut - four years to the day since they should have starred at the Illuminations Switch-On.

The rockers have announced a last minute UK tour which will take in Blackpool Empress Ballroom on Wednesday August 30.

They were due to headline the controversial Lights Switch-On party on August 30 2013 but pulled out with 48 hours notice due to a “sudden serious family illness”.

Take That star Gary Barlow ended up filling the slot ith a 45 minute set including a number of his hits.

The Script’s seven-date tour - which starts in Birmingham and ends at Brixton Academy - is in support of fifth album Freedom Child which will be released on September, via Columbia Records, a follow up to 2014’s No Sound Without Silence.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am next Friday.

They are one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records with three multi-platinum albums, all of which reached number one in the UK.

The Script had been announced as the headliner for the 2013 Switch-On which was for the first time a paid-for event, with tickets costing more than £30 for the planned show on the Tower Festival Headland.

But just two days before they pulled out leaving organisers facing a race against time to find a replacement.

Natalie Wyatt, managing director of the now-defunct Marketing Blackpool, said at the time: “We are deeply saddened that The Script have been forced to cancel their Blackpool Illuminations gig but we totally understand and appreciate that personal family matters take priority.”

X Factor judge Gary Barlow took to Twitter and offered to step in if the organisers wrote a cheque to Children In Need.

Bosses quickly accepted and made a donation - the size of which has never been revealed – and he wowed the 5,000 strong crowd with a 45 minute set including a number of his hits.

Blackpool Council made a loss of £372,000 for the 2013 event. It has been free ever since.