The Voice Israel singer Lina kicks off Livewire Festival

The final night of Livewire Festival is underway, with songstress Lina first to take to the stage.

The Voice Israel winner opened the gig on the Tower Festival Headland saying: "I'm so happy to be here.

Phats and Small get the crowd jumping

"I'm so grateful to Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff for picking me.

"Blackpool, enjoy your night. I love you!"

Music lovers have travelled from far and wide to see Hollywood star Will Smith and friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff perform in the resort.

Phats and Small got the crowd jumping and waving with their bass-heavy dance hit Got To Turn Around and dropping in dance classics such as Hey Boy Hey Girl and U Got The Love, hyping up the party vibe.