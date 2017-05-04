Top pop and op' at the double

There’s a double bill of music at the Opera House this week, with Russell Watson and Shakin’ Stevens appearing.

Both performers are in a reflective mood, following album releases inspired by their life experiences.

Shakin' Stevens plays Blackpool Opera House tomorrow night

Tonight Watson will showcase music from True Stories - which in part follows his recovery from a brain tumour, as well as his classical repertoire, and tomorrow, Shakin’ Stevens shares Echoes Of Our Times, an album written while researching his family origins.

Shaky said: “Basically, you come to a time in your life and you wonder what your background was. We started researching and found that I had Cornish connections.

“My father and his two brothers all went off to fight in World War One and all returned, and they had loads of stories.

“The stories were just too good to ignore and the album has become very close to me. It was a very satisfying and personal process.”

Among the tracks on Watson’s True Stories is a song titled I’m Alive.

“I wrote it and it’s the story of when I first found out about my illness and how I got through it,” he said. “It’s very emotional and there are some poignant lines at the end.

“I was writing about a difficult time, It was very cathartic and it was also a way of drawing a line under it.”

Call 01253 625252 for ticket availability.

