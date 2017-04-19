Tribute star comes back to Black

Singer Emma Wright is ready to roar back into Blackpool for a homecoming gig.

Emma has spent the past three months on the road touring as Lioness, a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse.

But on Friday night, fans in Blackpool can catch up with the artist - who may be recognised from her Stars In Their Eyes TV final performance, as Lady Gaga in 2015 - at Viva in Church Street.

Emma said: “We can’t wait to come ‘Back to Blackpool’ to perform our exciting tribute to Amy Winehouse.

“After being on an O2 Tour of the UK we’re ready to bring it home again to our amazing local audience.

“Blackpool holds a really special place in my heart having trained there for many years and we can’t wait to show the crowd what we’ve got.”

The 23-date Back To Black tour is marking the 10th anniversary of Winehouse’s Grammy Award-winning second album.

So far, Emma, who trained at Scream Theatre School in Blackpool, has clocked up 5,000 miles on the road, selling more than 4,500 tickets.

In her short career Winehouse created a lasting impression on the music world, recording three critically acclaimed albums; Frank in 2003, the Grammy Award-winning Back To Black in 2006 and the posthumous Lioness in 2011.

Completing the Lioness show, Emma is joined by a seven-piece band recreating the mix of jazz, soul and pop Winehouse was known for.

A spokesman for Viva said: “The show brings together the best of her hits and takes the audience on the emotional journey of her songwriting, guaranteed to have everyone singing and dancing along throughout the night.

* Lioness, Viva Blackpool, Friday. Tickets cost from £14. Call 01253 297297.