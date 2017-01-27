Two acts for the price of one at Bootleg Social

Resort band Strange Bones will be joined by BlackWaters for a co-headlined gig at Bootleg Social on Saturday, February 4

The Blackpool brothers are being tipped for big things in 2017, recently getting airplay on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show and playing massively successful gigs at Download Festival and Reading and Leeds last summer. The band have now embarked on a UK tour, along with Surrey four-piece BlackWaters to promote their EP ‘We the Rats’ which was released last week.

Stephen Skelly of Bootleg Social said: “Strange Bones are possibly the most exciting band in our town at this time. The energy and atmosphere at one of their gigs cannot be matched and their music is raw has something to say.”

BlackWaters will also be promoting their new single ‘Down’.

The single is described as a “lung-busting clarion call against the powers that be” and has a bit of The Libertines about it.

The band admitted this is definitely a group they’ve drawn inspiration from.

They said: “If you like 70’s punk then you’ll like us. We got well into FIDLAR a year back and really digged that skater punk vibe going on in LA. We take little bits from everything and never really like to stay in one place. Thats boring.

“We love the Modern Lovers, Ramones, Lou Reed and John Cooper Clarke has massively influenced Max’s lyrics.

“FIDLAR has always been about in our music like I said, but the Libs are an influence. That goes without saying. Every song you can hear something different which is cool.”

The gig is a hometown gig for Strange Bones so BlackWaters could be forgiven for being nervous, epecially as the majority of the band are only 18-years-old but they’re relishing the challenge of playing to Strange Bones’ home crowd.

They added: “It gets you pumped when you look out into a crowd and you can see em’ sizing you up. I love that anticipation of not knowing what to expect from a crowd.

“It’s no secret that we’re younger than most bands on the circuit. We all seem to keep each other humbled and never really get carried away with everything going on. “

Tickets cost £3. Contact the venue for more details: 01253 932627.